SOLON, Ohio – The Boyceville middle and high school Science Olympiad teams participated this past weekend in the Solon Science Olympiad Invitational in Solon, Ohio with the high school varsity team finishing 26th out of 72 teams and the middle school team finishing in 27th place overall out of 45 teams. Nine different states were represented at this tournament, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, California, and Pennsylvania and five out of the top 10 from last year’s national tournament were also in attendance.
The team departed by coach bus for Solon, Ohio on Thursday evening, and the bus traveled through the night before arriving at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich. on Friday. Friday was spent touring the museum before heading to Solon and retiring to the hotel for the evening.
Earning a tournament championship gold medal at this prestigious tournament were Emma Bygd, Ana Evenson, and Caitlyn Pelikan in Experimental Design. Silver medals were earned by Brady Helland and Connor Sempf in Boomilever and Cade Klefstad and Connor Sempf in Robot Tour. Bronze medals were earned by Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in Boomilever (MS). Sixth place awards were earned by Parker Coombs and Peter Wheeldon in Mission Possible (MS) as well as Nathan Corr and Connor Sempf in Gravity Vehicle. A seventh place award was earned by Nathan Corr and Brady Helland in Wright Stuff.
Other students finishing in the top 16 included Emma Bygd, Ana Evenson, and Shiloh Wheeldon in Protein Modeling (10), Nathan Corr and Cade Klefstad in Ping Pong Parachute (10), Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute (11 – MS), Sydney Garbe and Kylie Luedtke in Write It, Do It (11 – MS), Zach Kersten and Caden Wold in Elastic Launch Glider (12 – MS), Elijah Farrell and Greg Moore in Gravity Vehicle (13), Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in Mousetrap Vehicle (14), Tylor Bowell and Logan Wuorenma in Lean Mean Meme Machine (14), and Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Protein Modeling (16).
The entire team and coaching staff would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the parents, community members, and staff members who have helped and made a trip like this possible. In particular, the team would like to extend a thank you to the parent/adult chaperones who attended with the team, including Tony Pelikan, Amy Corr, and Jonathan Farrell.
The middle school is back in competition at the regional tournament it hosts on Feb. 15, while the high school team goes to regionals at Menomonie on March 7.
