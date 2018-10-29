The Menomonie Optimist Club has chosen Boyceville High School senior Jaida Peterson as Youth of the Month for September.
The Menomonie Optimist Club provides Boyceville High School with the opportunity to recognize the achievements and efforts of an outstanding senior student.
Jaida is the daughter of Keri and Grant Peterson of Menomonie. Jaida’s parents were able to attend the awards banquet as well as, Mrs. Jennifer Bignell, who introduced Jaida to the Optimist Club members.
Jaida is involved in numerous school activities. In addition to representing the Class of 2019 as class president for the past four years, she is the High School Student Council President and a National Honor Society Member.
Jaida has competed in Family Career and Community Leaders of America competitions, giving presentations on wellness and friendship at the elementary level.
Her commitment to athletics at Boyceville High School has been extensive as well. Jaida has played volleyball, softball and club volleyball during her entire high school career. In addition to all of her commitments, Jaida works part-time and still finds a way to volunteer as a youth volleyball coach in her community.
Her academic focus and commitment to leadership made Jaida a wonderful choice for the Optimist Award.
“The purpose of the Optimist Club is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life: to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of man, his community and the world,” according to the club’s program statement.
