Boyceville youth honored by Menomonie Optimists

Two Boyceville High School seniors received the honor of being named Youth of the Month recently by the Menomonie Optimist Club. The Youth of the Month program, working in conjunction with staff at the four high schools of Dunn County, honors outstanding students for their academic, extracurricular and community service performance.

Faith Harnisch will graduate with High Honors from Boyceville High School. Faith is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the basketball and volleyball teams for the school. She has also been a regular volunteer at track meets, football games and helping with the concession stand. Foreshadowing her interest in teaching younger children, Faith helped oversee the online schooling of her nieces during the COVID pandemic. She plans to attend UW-Superior and major in Early Childhood Education.