Boyceville youth honored by Menomonie Optimists

Two Boyceville High School seniors received the honor of being named Youth of the Month recently by the Menomonie Optimist Club. The Youth of the Month program, working in conjunction with staff at the four high schools of Dunn County, honors outstanding students for their academic, extracurricular and community service performance.
Faith Harnisch will graduate with High Honors from Boyceville High School. Faith is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the basketball and volleyball teams for the school. She has also been a regular volunteer at track meets, football games and helping with the concession stand. Foreshadowing her interest in teaching younger children, Faith helped oversee the online schooling of her nieces during the COVID pandemic. She plans to attend UW-Superior and major in Early Childhood Education.
Brady Helland is Boyceville’s other Youth of the Month. Brady will graduate as the class salutatorian and has been a member of the National Honor Society, and a team member on the Bulldog football and baseball teams. He is especially interested in the sciences and has been a long-time member of Boyceville’s successful Science Olympiad team, especially in the Physiology and Anatomy area. Brady also tutors younger students in the Science Olympiad program and has served as an event supervisor for Middle School tournaments. He plans to attend UW-Madison, where he will major in biomedical engineering, with an emphasis on biomechanics.
The Menomonie Optimist Club for almost 50 years has worked to recognize and honor the youth of Dunn County. In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Club sponsors a scholarship at Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and Menomonie High Schools, and provides dictionaries to every third-grader in the county each year, among other programs.