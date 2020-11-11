Boyceville's Jocelyn Wilson selected for Rotary Club of Menomonie Youth Volunteer Service Award

Boyceville High School senior class member, Jocelyn Wilson, has been selected as the Menomonie Rotary Club Youth Volunteer Service Award winner. Jocelyn is the daughter of Heidi and Ben Wilson, both of Boyceville. Jocelyn was recognized by the Rotary Club for her service above self, academic excellence and her positive contribution to the classroom. Ms. Karlene Berry, School Counselor at Boyceville High School, introduced Jocelyn to the Rotary Club during a virtual awards banquet on Nov. 4.

At school, Jocelyn is involved in cheerleading, the dance team and the track team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society at Boyceville High School. In addition to her school commitments and contributions, Jocelyn has volunteered at Feed my Starving Children and works part-time all while maintaining excellence in all that she does. When reading through reference letters for Jocelyn, it is often restated that she has amazing leadership qualities, is compassionate, dedicated and academically driven. These character traits made Jocelyn a great fit for the Rotary Award.