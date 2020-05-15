Boyceville's Tiffany Creek Elementary awarded technology grant for purchase of iPads

Boyceville's Tiffany Creek Elementary School has been awarded more than $3,000 through a nationwide technology grant.
CenturyLink provided $500,000 to fund 114 technology-focused projects across the country as part of its Clark M. Williams Foundation's Teachers and Technology grant program.
"Our goal with these grants is to help teachers expose students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts through the use of innovative equipment and projects," CenturyLink vice president of talent management Stephanie Calhoun said. "Our teachers and students have faced so many challenges this spring with closures and adapting to distance and online classes. These CenturyLink grants will help teachers reach and teach. It helps them bring useful technology into everyday learning."
Tiffany Creek Elementary received $3,489.63 in funding to allow for the purchase of eight new iPads, tablet cases, 24 headphones and a classroom Amazon Alexa virtual assistant to answer student questions. Tiffany Creek Elementary third grade teacher Angela Hellmann said she didn't envision the distance learning environment created by the pandemic when she applied for the grant in January as her goal was to have enough devices so students could each have one-on-one learning experiences available.
The addition of eight new tablets will compliment 12 other iPads received five years ago through a grant from Fairmount Minerals to create a full classroom set. The headphones will create a quieter environment so students can remain actively engaged when learning on the device, Hellmann said, while she hopes the Alexa device can enlighten the classroom and make learning fun with the ability to answer historical questions or entertain with a joke.
"There are a plethora of valuable educational resources that provide developmentally appropriate remedial and enrichment online activities that motivate students' curiosity when learning. My ultimate wish was to get a device in each student's hands." Hellmann said.
Riverview Middle School in Barron, Onalaska Middle School and the Butternut School District were other schools in the state to receive grants.
