Bridge to Hope offers dairy products

The Bridge to Hope has partnered with Compeer Financial to provide food pantry clients milk, cheese, yogurt and butter throughout June.
In addition, there will be two Ice Cream Socials where ice cream will be provided victims in the back yard. The Ice Cream Socials will be held on June 12 and June 26 at 2 p.m.
Dairy products are considered a main source of dietary calcium — an essential element for bone and teeth density in children. In addition, dairy products provide protein, amino acids, vitamins and more. Despite the high nutritional values of dairy products, food pantries struggle to provide them to clients on a consistent basis because they are perishable.
June is a great month to offer an increase in dairy product offerings, as many children receive dairy products from school lunch programs and those services stop for the summer.
The Bridge to Hope will offer different products weekly so that victims can explore the wide variety of dairy products that are available in the marketplace. Many offerings such as yogurt, string cheese, and flavored milk are kid friendly and convenient.
The Bridge to Hope is a nonprofit working to end abuse.
It primarily serves victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking in Dunn and Pepin counties, but no one in need will be turned away.
One of the services provided by The Bridge is food pantry to assist victims both residing in the shelter and at home. Food insecurity is a reason victim will stay with an abuser. Providing all levels of support to victims is critical to ensuring successful transitions to safety for many victims.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned, farm Credit Cooperative that serves and supports agriculture and rural communities. They provide financial services in 144 counties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois.
