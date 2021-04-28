Bringing home bronze: Menomonie HS, MS place third at state Science Olympiad

The MHS team is coached by Harold Vlcek, Deanna Suilmann, Michele Huppert and Bill Dingwall.

The entire season was held virtually, and the team competed in a number of tournaments throughout the country. “The students continued to excel in learning their events even though they never had a live competition,” said Vlcek. “It was a joy to see them develop their skills and bond as a team during this very different season.”

“I was very pleased with the senior leadership,” added Vlcek. “They had excellent state results and will definitely be missed next season. This group will continue to excel as they start new adventures in their chosen endeavors.”

The awards ceremony included a tribute to Vlcek and Suilmann who are retiring at the end of the school year. Wisconsin State Olympiad Director Dr. Forrest Schultz praised them both for creating a culture of science education through their teaching and dedication to Science Olympiad. “Our community will experience a loss,” Schultz said. “But the countless students Coach Vlcek and Coach Suilmann have taught and coached will continue their commitment to excellence in STEM education.”

