A group of Tibetan Buddhist Monks will create a mandala sand painting with millions of grains of colored sand in one of the most unique and artistic traditions of Tantric Buddhism at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire Oct. 1-4.
A mandala is a Sanskrit word meaning “sacred cosmogram,” which can be done in a number of media, including with colored sand. In the Buddhist religion, mandalas have outer, inner and secret meanings and are created in a ceremonial fashion.
An opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 1, during which the monks consecrate the site with chanting, music and mantra recitation. The monks then draw an intricate outline of the mandala on a wooden platform and on the following days lay the colored sands with metal funnel tubes called “chakpur.” They will continue to work on the mandala, which will be about 5’ X 5’, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through the following days. A spokesperson or translator will be available to answer questions from the public as the process continues.
On Thursday, Oct. 4, a closing ceremony will be held from 11 a.m.-noon during which the mandala will be destroyed, symbolizing the impermanence of life. Half of the sand will be disposed of in an area body of water, with half distributed to the audience as blessings for personal health and healing.
The public is also invited to learn more at two lectures to be presented during the monks’ visit. On Tuesday, Oct. 2, a leader of the group will speak on Meditation for Focus and Stress Relief and on Wednesday the group will present The Ancient Art of Healing: The Tibetan Buddhist Approach. Both lectures will be held from noon-1 p.m. in room 100A of the Business Education Center.
The monks are affiliated with the Drepung Loseling Monastery established in Tibet in 1416 and relocated to southern India after the Chinese occupation of Tibet. In 1991, the monastery established a seat in Atlanta, Georgia. The group last visited CVTC in March 2016.
