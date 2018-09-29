The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 — a daughter, Everly Terese Mellenthin, to Katelyn and Tony Mellenthin of Menomonie.
Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 — a daughter, Maya Jo Mullen, to Kayla and Nathan Mullen of Menomonie.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2018 — a son, Ayden James Craighton, to Amanda Draeger and Josh Craighton of Menomonie.
Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 — a son, Jaxon Roger Anderson, to Erin and Chris Anderson of Menomonie.
Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 — a son, Ethan Paul Knudsen, to Laura and Corey Knudsen of Elk Mound.
The following baby was born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 — a son, William Bradley Dietsche, to Emily and Kevin Dietsche of Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.