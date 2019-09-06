The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Monday, Aug. 19 — a daughter, Bella Grace Pickard, to Mindy Krumrey and Grant Pickard of Menomonie.
Saturday, Aug. 24 — a daughter, Elliott Rose Kunkel, to Jacqueline Kunkel of Menomonie.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 — a daughter, Georgie Lynne Wayne, to Deanna and Matthew Wayne of Menomonie.
Thursday, Aug. 29 — a son, Nolan Everett Eldred, to Rachel and Jerry Eldred of Menomonie.
Thursday, Aug. 29 — a daughter, Cecilie Ruth Birkeness, to Christina and Aaron Birkeness of Menomonie.
Friday, Aug. 30 — a daughter, Adaline Jennie Kirby, to Amanda and Daniel Kirby of Menomonie.
The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Thursday, Aug. 29 — a daughter, Emily Yvonne Flaten, to Jessica and Carl Flaten of Elk Mound.
The Following babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire:
Friday, Aug. 23 — a daughter, Ember Rose Stokes, to Nazerae Zahara and Richard Stokes of Menomonie.
