The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Wednesday, July 24 — a daughter, Lula Kay Langreck, to Elizabeth and Jonathon Langreck of Menomonie.
The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Wednesday, July 24 — a daughter, Emily Kay Brown, to Patty Hollister and Ryan Brown of Menomonie.
The following babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire:
Monday, July 29 — a daughter, Hannah Jean Buhr, to Lacey and Jesse Buhr of Ridgeland.
