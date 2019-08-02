{{featured_button_text}}

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Wednesday, July 24 — a daughter, Lula Kay Langreck, to Elizabeth and Jonathon Langreck of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:

Wednesday, July 24 — a daughter, Emily Kay Brown, to Patty Hollister and Ryan Brown of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire:

Monday, July 29 — a daughter, Hannah Jean Buhr, to Lacey and Jesse Buhr of Ridgeland.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.