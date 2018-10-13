The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 — son, Ryker Joseph Abbinante, to Harmony Allen of Menomonie.
Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 — a son, Jacob Jeremiah Anibas, to Alyssa Hines and Jeremy Anibas of Menomonie.
Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 — son, Parker David Draeger, to Baylee Petterson and Josh Draeger of Menomonie; a daughter, Everly Rose Van Dreel, to Lara and Jeremy Van Dreel of Menomonie.
Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 — a son, Emmett George Rodriguez-Wisdom, to Karlye and Paulo Rodriguez-Wisdom of Menomonie; a daughter, Magnolia Rose Wood, to Laura Wood and Tyler Larson of Menomonie.
Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 — a son, Reece James Barnhart, to Danielle and Eric Barnhart of Menomonie.
