A Cameron man has been charged in Dunn County Court with working at a children’s store as a registered child sex offender.
Chadwick D. Kettler, 43, of 1932 16th Ave, was charged Thursday with one felony count of working with children as a child sex offender.
Menomonie police investigated a tip on Dec. 20 that Kettler was working at a children’s store, Prince & Princesses, in Menomonie, according to a criminal complaint.
The store’s owner said Kettler recently started volunteering at the store, and that she was aware that Kettler was a registered sex offender, according to the complaint.
Kettler told the owner he was a registered sex offender because he had been 19 and the reporting victim had been 16 at the time, the owner told police, according to the complaint.
Instead, the reporting victim was approximately 11 and Kettler 19 at the time of the “repeated incidents,” according to Dunn County District Attorney records.
Kettler was convicted of repeated sexual assault of the same child in August 2006 and was required to register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the complaint.
Kettler’s initial appearance in Dunn County Court is slated for Jan. 15.
He signed a $1,000 signature bond Dec. 26, according to online court records.