Car parade celebrates new fund, special gift from WESTconsin and Community Foundation

East side Menomonie residents may have noticed a persistent honking moving through their neighborhood last Friday afternoon. The noise came from a car parade held near The Bridge to Hope. The procession commemorated both the opening of a new fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County as well as a $1,000 donation through the WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge. In this case, the fund and award came with a chance to honor the life of Barb Schmelzle.
The WESTconsin Challenge is a special initiative of the Community Foundation to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The program allows up to 12 new fundholders a $1,000 gift to a chosen charity when starting an endowment with the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
The Schmelzle family opened The Barb Schmelzle Promise Award for Women Fund following Barb’s passing in August of 2019. The family chose Bridge to Hope as their nonprofit designee.
Forty-two cars participated in the car parade, which began at the Menomonie Alliance Church and drove past The Bridge to Hope. In order to accommodate Gov. Evers’ order regarding social distancing, the parade operated as an alternative way to mark the occasion.
Tom Schmelzle, husband of Barb, and Scott, their son, attended, as did The Bridge to Hope Executive Director Naomi Cummings, several of her staff and Community Foundation staff members. The Bridge to Hope also received a WESTconsin Credit Union cake, presents, books and crafting materials for current residents at The Bridge to Hope.
The Schmelzle Family opened this fund to help adult women pursue further education by providing them with financial assistance. One of Barb’s lifelong passions involved helping traditional and nontraditional female students achieve their academic dreams.
“We wanted to do something to perpetuate Barb’s legacy and the way she worked with people...she always connected with people and always found the best in them,” Tom said. “We chose The Bridge to Hope as our charity because Barb would have supported them...we feel they serve a vital role in our community.”
The Bridge to Hope provides support and healing to survivors and families while engaging with the community to recognize and prevent abuse. Their main vision aims to provide a bridge to hope that creates a safe, more just, and compassionate society.
“We are just so grateful and it was so touching seeing 40 cars drive by honking their horns...the kind of community support we get is so overwhelming and heart touching,” Cummings said. “We do want to keep the message going that we are still here...we are fully staffed and are here to help people and support them through this challenging time.”
The WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge will run through the end of 2020. People interested in opening a new fund at the Foundation, or those who would like further information about how to open a fund or about this challenge, please contact the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Georgina Tegart, at 715-231-0341 or email at info@cfunncounty.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!