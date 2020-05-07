Car parade celebrates new fund, special gift from WESTconsin and Community Foundation

The Schmelzle Family opened this fund to help adult women pursue further education by providing them with financial assistance. One of Barb’s lifelong passions involved helping traditional and nontraditional female students achieve their academic dreams.

“We wanted to do something to perpetuate Barb’s legacy and the way she worked with people...she always connected with people and always found the best in them,” Tom said. “We chose The Bridge to Hope as our charity because Barb would have supported them...we feel they serve a vital role in our community.”

The Bridge to Hope provides support and healing to survivors and families while engaging with the community to recognize and prevent abuse. Their main vision aims to provide a bridge to hope that creates a safe, more just, and compassionate society.

“We are just so grateful and it was so touching seeing 40 cars drive by honking their horns...the kind of community support we get is so overwhelming and heart touching,” Cummings said. “We do want to keep the message going that we are still here...we are fully staffed and are here to help people and support them through this challenging time.”

The WESTconsin Credit Union Challenge will run through the end of 2020. People interested in opening a new fund at the Foundation, or those who would like further information about how to open a fund or about this challenge, please contact the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Georgina Tegart, at 715-231-0341 or email at info@cfunncounty.org.

