Cedar Corporation stockholders have elected a new president.
Dean Zanon has been unanimously elected as the next president, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
After serving as president of Cedar Corporation since 1997, Charlie Jones will be stepping down on Monday, Dec. 31.
Jones has led the company for 21 years as president, growing the staff to over 85 full-time members, opening additional offices in Green Bay, Madison and and Cedarburg and serving clients statewide.
Jones has served on nonprofit and economic development boards and has been involved in much of the growth and development in the city of Menomonie and other communities over the past three decades.
Jones will continue to be a client contact and senior advisor at the company.
Zanon has over 30 years experience in municipal, wastewater and water engineering. He has led Cedar Corporation’s Green Bay office for the last four years and serves as the Director of Municipal Services.
Zanon will continue to lead Cedar in growth and development of staff and clients.
Founded in 1975, Cedar Corporation provides engineering, architecture, planning and economic development, environmental, land surveying and landscape architecture services throughout the state.
