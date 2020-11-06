Celene Frey endowed fund provides professional development funds to UW-Stout staff

MENOMONIE — Celene Frey knows the importance of professional development to retain and revitalize staff.

“You get stale. You get slightly bored and unmotivated,” she said. “Going to a conference or training creates an opportunity to experience something new, which helps keep people fresh and excited about their work. They see themselves being able to grow by meeting other people and sharing their experiences.”

Frey is a University of Wisconsin-Stout alumna earning her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education in 1979 and her Master of Science degree in education in 1997.

Frey, of Menomonie, started working at UW-Stout in the fall of 1980 as a limited-term employee recruiting new students for Advisement and School Relations. In 2017 she started the Celene Frey Endowed Fund for Non-Instructional Academic and University Staff.

The fund was created during the Pathways Forward comprehensive campaign conducted by Stout University Foundation. The campaign recently wrapped up with $48.5 million, surpassing its initial goal of $35 million. The campaign was divided into three “pathways,” and Frey’s donation was in the Student Experience pathway, which raised more than $22 million.