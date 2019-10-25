The Community Foundation of Dunn County (CFDC) held its annual Evening of Gratitude event at the Cottage Winery and Vineyard on Sept. 26, where $38,000 was awarded to 10 local non-profit organizations for the August 2019 grant cycle.
The Ludington Guard Band, which plays under the bandshell in Wilson Park in Menomonie, received their first ever grant from the CFDC. This grant will allow the band to purchase a set of symphonic chimes, which are used during concerts. The band had been using a set of chimes from UW-Stout that were over 50 years old. The band will purchase the new chimes in December or January and will begin using them at the beginning of the 2020 summer season.
The Foster Closet, a new Dunn County-based organization provides children entering the foster system with a welcome bag filled with clothing and other personal items. They received $3,000 to purchase a commercial washer and dryer so they can provide foster children with items of comfort and security to help them transition into a new family setting. Since May 2018, they have served 210 foster children in the area with a welcome bag.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital received $5,000 towards a mobile mammography vehicle to serve rural communities in Western Wisconsin. With breast cancer being the most common cause of cancer-related death among women, mammography is the key in promoting early detection of breast cancer. According to HSHS St. Joseph’s hospital, mobile mammography has the potential to increase the number of patients reached each year, especially for patients living furthest away from their facilities.
The CFDC would also like to recognize the following grantees for their August 2019 cycle awards:
- The Boys & Girls Club-Menomonie Center, $4,000 to update and enhance safety communication
- The Bridge to Hope, $3,564 to provide safe transportation for victims
- The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, $1,500 for Girl Scout Leadership Experience & Financial Assistance
- Hope Gospel Mission, $5,000 to support the Women With Children Program
- Menomonie Area Senior Center, $1,200 for Embroidery Exploration for Seniors
- Red Cedar Watershed Conference, $5,000 to the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association
- Workforce Resource, $5,000 towards the Successful Re-Entry Through Job Readiness Training Program
The CFDC congratulates all of our August 2019 grant cycle recipients and thanks all of those who attended the Evening of Gratitude to celebrate our continued work in Dunn County.
