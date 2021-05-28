Charge of reckless homicide in death of infant

Lucas said he fed and burped the baby and put him down to sleep on his bouncy chair after the baby’s mother left for work around 9 p.m. About two hours later, Lucas said he heard the baby making gasping sounds.

Lucas said there was no response when he picked up the baby. He tried to wake the baby up but couldn’t. Lucas carried the baby to the kitchen, splashed water onto his face and began CPR until law enforcement arrived.

Lucas told police he and the child’s mother were the baby’s only caretakers.

Lucas said he had about five shots of whiskey that evening. A breath test at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 20 showed Lucas had a blood alcohol level of 0.139.

Lucas told police he took full responsibility for what happened to the baby even though he couldn’t recall what happened.

Lucas felt the most likely scenario was that he was sleeping and the baby woke him up by crying and screaming. Lucas said he then likely got up to change the baby’s diaper and forcefully put him on the living room floor.

After changing the baby’s diaper, Lucas said he likely realized the baby was unresponsive and “freaked out.” The baby was pronounced dead at the Menomonie hospital.