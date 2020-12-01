 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Chippewa County has added 128 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, according to information released by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

The new number of cases brings the cumulative total to 4,974 positive cases in Chippewa County, with roughly 25% of those positive cases currently being active. The latest death bringing the county's cumulative total to 52.

Currently, 21 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 with the county having 134 cumulative hospitalizations.

