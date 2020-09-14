Chippewa County gains 10 active COVID-19 cases over the weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County gained 10 total active COVID-19 cases during the weekend, according to information on Monday from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The county added 17 new cases while seven were released from isolation, leading to the 10-case gain to bring the active total to 46 overall and the cumulative confirmed case count to 420.

An additional 189 negative test results were added, moving that total to 13,036 with zero current hospitalizations (18 cumulative) and zero deaths in Chippewa County.

Statewide there are 10,201 active cases with 89,956 confirmed cases cumulatively. There have been 6,350 hospitalizations and 1,210 deaths to go with 1,273,607 negative test results statewide.

