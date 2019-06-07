A Bloomer man and a Cadott man have been charged in Dunn County Court with damaging a headstone at a Dunn County cemetery.
Chase A. Schultz, 17, of Cadott and James R. A. Jacobsen, 19, of Bloomer have been charged with a criminal damage to a cemetery-party to a crime.
On May 18 at about 5:25 p.m., a Dunn County deputy responded to the Straw Hill Cemetery in the town of Spring Brook after a woman reported several headstones were damaged.
Two days later, a person told law enforcement they saw Jacobsen and Schultz damaging the headstones, according to a criminal complaint.
The person recorded a video showing Jacobsen attempting to lift a damaged headstone and Schultz helping Jacobsen, according to the complaint.
Jacobsen first told law enforcement he leaned up against a headstone, fell over, believed the headstone was already broken and attempted to move the headstone.
Jacobsen eventually admitted to jumping on the headstone, which caused the top of the stone to fall off, according to the complaint.
Schultz said he leaned up against a headstone, causing the top portion to fall off. Schultz also said he tried to put the headstone back, but it was too heavy, according to the complaint.
Schultz and Jacobsen’s initial appearances in Dunn County Court are slated for July 2.
