Chippewa, Dunn to add dementia specialist

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County will be creating a dementia care specialist position, which will be included in the Aging & Disability Resource Center, a division of the Department of Human Services.
The position will be shared with Dunn County. A county resolution states there are an estimated 2,100 people living in Chippewa and Dunn counties with dementia, and that number is expected to double in the next 20 years because these counties have a high number of seniors.
About 75% of people with dementia still live in their own homes.
"Services provided by a dementia care specialist position allow people to remain in their homes longer and out of costly residential care facilities," the resolution reads.
There are currently 29 dementia specialists around the state.
Federal dollars will cover the cost of the specialist, estimated at $94,800. The county board has the option to eliminate the position if the federal dollars were no longer available.
In other news, Todd Pauls was appointed Tuesday as the county's new corporation counsel, replacing Jim Sherman. Sherman will remain with the county as an assistant counsel. Pauls has worked for the county for 12 years.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Pauls told the county board. He promised he has an open door and is approachable. "I look forward to serving Chippewa County in this new role."
The county board also approved a 5% wage increase for the county clerk, register of deeds and treasurer for 2021. Those three positions will then receive a 2% wage increase for each of the next three years. The pay for all three positions will be $72,960 in 2021, and will climb to $77,426 by 2024.
Those are elected positions, and the county has to set the wages before the election.