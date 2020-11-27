 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man arrested in Dunn County drug bust
Chippewa Falls man arrested in Dunn County drug bust

A 35-year old Chippewa Falls man has been arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust in Dunn County.

Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls was arrested on Monday after the West Central Drug Task Force Investigators were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville.

According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:

"On November 23rd, 2020 the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and West Central Drug Task Force Investigators, were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville. Based on information received a traffic stop was initiated on the suspect’s vehicle by a Dunn County Deputy. During this stop the deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert, detected signs of impairment believed to due to narcotics. As a result of this contact the suspect, 35 year old Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls, WI, was arrested for:

• Operating a M/V While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

• Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine (>50g)

• Possession of Cocaine

• Identity Theft

• Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

• Possession Of Meth Paraphernalia

• Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Apprehension Request

Seized as a result of the stop and subsequent investigation was 74 grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and drug packaging and weighing material. Barnard is being held at the Dunn County Jail."

