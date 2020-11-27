Chippewa Falls man arrested in Dunn County drug bust

A 35-year old Chippewa Falls man has been arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust in Dunn County.
Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls was arrested on Monday after the West Central Drug Task Force Investigators were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville.
According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
"On November 23rd, 2020 the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and West Central Drug Task Force Investigators, were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville. Based on information received a traffic stop was initiated on the suspect’s vehicle by a Dunn County Deputy. During this stop the deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert, detected signs of impairment believed to due to narcotics. As a result of this contact the suspect, 35 year old Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls, WI, was arrested for:
• Operating a M/V While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
• Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine (>50g)
• Possession of Cocaine
• Identity Theft
• Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
• Possession Of Meth Paraphernalia
• Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Apprehension Request
Seized as a result of the stop and subsequent investigation was 74 grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and drug packaging and weighing material. Barnard is being held at the Dunn County Jail."
