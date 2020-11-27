Chippewa Falls man arrested in Dunn County drug bust

Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls was arrested on Monday after the West Central Drug Task Force Investigators were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville.

"On November 23rd, 2020 the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and West Central Drug Task Force Investigators, were tracking a large shipment of methamphetamine from the City of Menomonie which was being transported to the Village of Boyceville. Based on information received a traffic stop was initiated on the suspect’s vehicle by a Dunn County Deputy. During this stop the deputy, a Drug Recognition Expert, detected signs of impairment believed to due to narcotics. As a result of this contact the suspect, 35 year old Justin Barnard of Chippewa Falls, WI, was arrested for: