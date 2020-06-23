Chippewa Valley Blues Society cancels entire Tuesday Night Blues 2020 series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Blues Society has announced that the entire 2020 Tuesday Night Blues season of music in Eau Claire’s Owen Park is canceled.

In light of the current status of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the implementation of State & County recovery efforts, it has been decided that the entire Memorial Day to Labor Summer series of Tuesday Night Blues is canceled until 2021.

"The safety and well being of our volunteers, attendees, vendors and musicians were first and foremost in our attempts to plan and hold any portion of our 2020 TNB Series," the society said in a press release.

"We feel at this time it would be virtually impossible to safely hold our events while following the current Eau Claire County Health Department’s quarantine guidelines, especially seeing we can attract 1,500 to over 2,000 blues fans to our event in good weather."

The Chippewa Valley Blues Society is currently hosting a “Virtual TNB Past” that is streamed online each week. For more info, visit chippewavalleyblues.com or both the “Chippewa Valley Blues” and “Tuesday Night Blues” Facebook pages.

