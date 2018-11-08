The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting this holiday decorating seminar, "Ho-Ho-Holiday Decorating," 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at 4319 Jeffers Rd., Eau Claire.
Admission is $10 per person and includes a ticket to the 2019 Home & Garden Show.
Join the association for a fun, in-depth look at decorating your home for the holidays. The event will show how to inspire family and friends this winter with your unique holiday décor inside and out. Learn how to make the exterior of your home festive while exploring how light can transform and add dimension. You’ll also understand how to create ‘Holiday Porch Pots’ and ways to turn a pot and festive greenery into a holiday show piece.
This seminar is presented by a panel of experts including Sean Malone with Thomas Leigh Decorators, LLC; Amanda Danke with Down to Earth; and Alecia Plaetz with Gray Area Interiors.
For more information or to register, visit www.cvhomebuilders.com/events.
Preregistration is required by Wednesday, Nov. 14. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Spots are expected to fill quickly.
