Chippewa Valley museum announces sweet partnership, expanded hours
Chippewa Valley museum announces sweet partnership, expanded hours

Chippewa Valley Museum

The Chippewa Valley Museum regular hosts a wide variety of exhibits displaying local/regional history, but the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the programming at the establishment in 2020.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Beginning June 1 the Chippewa Valley Museum will expand into their summer hours and welcome a new partner, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor.

Summer hours will be Tuesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays through Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Ramone’s will be operating the ice cream parlor during all of those hours. There is no admission charge to visit the ice cream parlor or walk up window.

Admission rates to view exhibits are $10 adults, $5 for youth and college students with an ID, $8 for seniors 62+, free under age 5. Admission includes access to view the Anderson Log House and Sunnyview Schoolhouse throughout the summer.

Along with new hours, the museum will be waiving admission fees on the second Tuesday of the month for Eau Claire county residents. As always admission is included for all members of the Chippewa Valley Museum.

“Expanding to our summer hours feels like a breath of fresh air during this pandemic,” says Chippewa Valley Museum Director, Carrie Ronnander, “We are excited to open the Anderson Log House and Sunnyview Schoolhouse for view, something the pandemic prevented last summer.”

Chippewa Valley Museum’s neighbor in Carson Park, the Wisconsin Logging Museum, will open June 3 and both museums will be selling joint tickets. Joint tickets allow visitors to view these independently operating museums and their associated historic buildings in Carson Park with one ticket. Joint ticket prices are $16 for adults, $7 for youth, and age 5 and under free.

