Chippewa Valley Museum collecting quarantine diaries

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Museum is now collecting diaries for its Dear Diary program. All diaries turned in before July 4 will be eligible for prize drawings in three categories — child, teen and adult.
The Dear Diary program encouraged Chippewa Valley residents to record their quarantine experiences. Wisconsin’s official quarantine, as designated by the Executive Safer At Home Order, lasted March 25 – May 20.
“We started this program to help teachers connect with students and give something for people to do that will have a lasting impact,” said Rachel Meyer, Development Manager for Chippewa Valley Museum. “One teacher told us how worried she had been about her second graders, but then when she read their entries, she knew they were doing okay.”
Diaries should be brought to the museum during open hours or emailed to j.kiffmeyer@cvmuseum.com. A copy can be submitted if the author wishes to retain the original. Those submitting diaries will be asked to provide the age of the author and complete a donation form digitally or in person.
Diaries will be preserved in the museum’s Glen Curtis Smoot Library and Archive and made available for future generations. “Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., there has been quite a bit of discussion about 1918 Influenza pandemic,” noted Chippewa Valley Museum Director Carrie Ronnander. “However, local accounts of the 1918 pandemic do not exist, so we don’t really know how people experienced the pandemic here. The Dear Diary program will preserve the experiences of a diversity of people so that 100 years from now, people will know what it was like to live through a pandemic.”
The Dear Diary program is supported by Charter Bank, Royal Credit Union, Peoples Bank, Apex Engineering, and Expressive Domain.
For more information about the Dear Diary Program, visit the museum webpage: https://www.cvmuseum.com/get-involved/diary-project/
