Chippewa Valley Museum collecting quarantine diaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Museum is now collecting diaries for its Dear Diary program. All diaries turned in before July 4 will be eligible for prize drawings in three categories — child, teen and adult.

The Dear Diary program encouraged Chippewa Valley residents to record their quarantine experiences. Wisconsin’s official quarantine, as designated by the Executive Safer At Home Order, lasted March 25 – May 20.

“We started this program to help teachers connect with students and give something for people to do that will have a lasting impact,” said Rachel Meyer, Development Manager for Chippewa Valley Museum. “One teacher told us how worried she had been about her second graders, but then when she read their entries, she knew they were doing okay.”

Diaries should be brought to the museum during open hours or emailed to j.kiffmeyer@cvmuseum.com. A copy can be submitted if the author wishes to retain the original. Those submitting diaries will be asked to provide the age of the author and complete a donation form digitally or in person.