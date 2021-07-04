Chippewa Valley Museum creates self-guided bike and walking tours

Chippewa Valley Museum has published three self-guided bike tours and an online downtown historical walking tour. These tours, plus the museum’s Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt going on now through July 11, are free for participants and provide family-friendly opportunities to explore the community.

Biking Into History tour maps guide participants on 3- to 6-mile history tours using Eau Claire bike trails. All three tours start at Phoenix Park. The themed tours include "Industries of the Past," "City of Bridges" and "Natural History of Eau Claire." Maps are available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store and L.E. Phillips Senior Center. A Mayo Hometown Health Grant provided funds to develop the tour maps.

An online walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire, developed earlier this year, is also available through the website theclio.com. Former museum intern Hannah Lahti used notes from a 2007 in-person walking tour to create the online tour. The tour features nine stops in downtown Eau Claire and includes in-depth histories and multiple historical photos of these locations. Participants can find the tour by going to theclio.com, searching for “Eau Claire” in the location field, then selecting “Only Walking Tours and Heritage Trails.” This project was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.