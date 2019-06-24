The Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire’s Carson Park will hold its 27th annual Fourth of July Fun Fair on Thursday, July 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event is free, rain or shine.
Activities at the all-day celebration include carnival games, cake walks, live music and entertainment, face painting, caricatures, balloon twisting, a Revolutionary War Minute Man re-enactor, spelling bees in the one room schoolhouse, pioneer life demonstrations in the log house and patriotic music by the Eau Claire Municipal Band.
Visitors can also purchase hot dogs, brats, chips and soda from the Festival Foods Grill or sample an ice cream treat from the museum’s old fashioned ice cream parlor.
Snow cones and cold brew coffee, sold by vendors Snowie of Altoona and N7 Café, provide new food options this year.
“The Fun Fair has really become Eau Claire’s signature daytime event on the Fourth,” said museum communication specialist Olaf Lind. “Our community celebration is an annual tradition for hundreds of local families and part of an all-day and evening celebration in Carson Park.”
Although many of the events and activities take place on the lawn, the Chippewa Valley Museum itself will be bustling as well.
All exhibits, including the new Racing in the Chippewa Valley exhibit that opens on June 25, will be available.
There will also be live folk art demonstrations throughout the building.
Many of the activities are free, and others have a small charge. Visitors can buy tickets at two outdoor booths.
The annual event is also a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Museum that support the museum’s programs and activities throughout the year.
Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers memorabilia, a $50 Scheels gift card and a toy racecar autographed by Paul Menard are among the basket raffles inside the museum.
“Our members, and many local businesses, donate money and supplies for the event,” said Carrie Ronnander, Director of the Chippewa Valley Museum. “Their gifts makes this an affordable event for families and supports the work of the museum.”
