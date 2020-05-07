Chippewa Valley Republican legislators express support for regional reopening plan

Bernier said the Badger Bounce Back Plan has the state “bouncing in place” without moving forward. There needs to be a realistic plan that would allow the state to open up, she said, as areas with few cases can be a pilot for how the rest of the state can open.

People can be responsible for their decisions and risk, Bernier said.

“(Evers) needs to recognize that these people who are trying to run a business — I think we can’t state it strong enough — this is their life, this is their livelihood, they’re feeding their families,” she said.

Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said the decision is one of the hardest policymakers have needed to make in quite some time.

She favors the statewide approach presented by the governor and feels many areas of the state haven’t conducted enough tests to make sure those areas are safe. Bringing the National Guard in for mass testing this week and next in under-tested counties will help gain a clearer picture.

With business owners seeing their life’s work decline, it’s a terrible situation, she said, but it’s also important that employees are also being protected should their employer bring them back when they don’t feel it’s safe.