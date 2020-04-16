Chippewa Valley restaurants adapt to changes amid social distancing guidelines

“I just think everybody is in a dire place right now in the restaurant industry," Seidlitz said. "We’re very thankful for everybody supporting us through this and it’s a scary time for anybody in any job, but the restaurant industry is hit really hard.”

'Phone rings off the hook'

Some restaurants have not needed to make wholesale changes to their plans.

But that doesn't mean there have not been challenges.

Bresina's Carryout in Chippewa Falls closed for two weeks after the safer-at-home order, and co-owner Kyle Franz said he expected restaurants to be classified as nonessential business and be closed.

They were deemed essential and allowed to stay open, and once Bresina's opened back up, business has spiked. Franz said for the restaurant of about 36 years, the "phone rings off the hook."

“We can only handle so much and we’re pretty much maxing the place out," Franz said.

Co-owners Kurt Schneider and Franz wanted to be sure they were keeping their customers safe, and Franz admitted that early on patrons were struggling to follow social distancing laws but have come around as the importance of the situation has become more apparent.