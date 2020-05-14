Chippewa Valley Rotary Clubs to provide funds to local COVID-19 relief efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAU CLAIRE — The six Chippewa Valley Rotary Clubs have received a $4,200 Disaster Relief Grant from the Rotary International Foundation.

“All of our clubs fully understand the difficulties and hardships that this pandemic has caused for so many people," Group One Assistant Governor Michael Kloss said. "Even when times are good, many people struggle to keep their families fed and a roof over their heads. I hope that our help through the support of Rotary International will ease the pain for some and foster others more fortunate to help in any way they can. This is our community family, so we need to show that we all care and do what we can."

In addition to grant funds, clubs themselves have donated $2,500 in relief funds, which provides a total of $6,700. All grant and donation funds will be donated to two different organizations providing COVID-19 relief in the Chippewa Valley.

Feed My People Food Bank has increased efforts to provide food to those in need during these challenging times by providing weekly pop-up pantries in the Eau Claire area. The clubs will allocate $3,500 of grant funds to their efforts, along with $1,500 in additional club funds, for a total of $5,000 to purchase food. In addition, local Rotarians will volunteer at the pop-up pantry hosted by Feed My People on Friday, May 22 at Lakeshore Elementary School in Eau Claire.