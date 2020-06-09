Chippewa Valley Technical College adds transfer agreement with Milwaukee School of Engineering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most Chippewa Valley Technical College students who earn associate degrees now have the opportunity to transfer to the Milwaukee School of Engineering for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on technical sales.

MSOE and the Wisconsin Technical College System recently announced the agreement, which is available to graduates of all 16 WTCS colleges who earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

That applies to all CVTC associate degree graduates except Liberal Arts graduates, who earn an Associate of Science degree.

The agreement is the latest in a series of transfer agreements that provide CVTC students with opportunities to directly transfer to multiple universities.

At a time when many universities will be offering only online instruction, such agreements provide the opportunity for students to start working on their bachelor’s degrees at CVTC and continue when universities are fully operational.