Chippewa Valley Technical College adds transfer agreement with Milwaukee School of Engineering

Most Chippewa Valley Technical College students who earn associate degrees now have the opportunity to transfer to the Milwaukee School of Engineering for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on technical sales.
MSOE and the Wisconsin Technical College System recently announced the agreement, which is available to graduates of all 16 WTCS colleges who earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.
That applies to all CVTC associate degree graduates except Liberal Arts graduates, who earn an Associate of Science degree.
The agreement is the latest in a series of transfer agreements that provide CVTC students with opportunities to directly transfer to multiple universities.
At a time when many universities will be offering only online instruction, such agreements provide the opportunity for students to start working on their bachelor’s degrees at CVTC and continue when universities are fully operational.
“Our liberal arts program has three significant guaranteed admission agreements with UW- Stout, UW-Eau Claire and UW- Madison,” said Rachelle Phakitthong, director of curriculum and professional development. “Our Nursing program has over 30 agreements with universities that allow our associate degree students to continue their education and receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. A strong example for the Nursing program is our agreement with UW-Eau Claire.”
Phakitthong added that the Business Management program also has 30 transfer agreements, including two guaranteed admission agreements at Lakeland University, Franklin University and Western Governors University. The majority of all agreements accept all credits earned at CVTC toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree.
This MSOE transfer agreement offers students a seamless transition to the BBA in Technical Sales offered through the MSOE Rader School of Business.
Students will learn key aspects of technical sales including networking, psychology of sales, prospecting, forecasting, supply chain, and key communication strategies. The BBA in Technical Sales allows associate degree graduates to expand their technical expertise and establish a business-to-business sales career.
“MSOE has been a fantastic transfer partner with Wisconsin’s technical colleges for many years, recognizing the rigor of our programs and the quality of our students,” said Morna K. Foy, president, Wisconsin Technical College System. “This standard-setting agreement again focuses on students and takes this partnership to the next level.”
