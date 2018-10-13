Christine Johnson

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, Chris passed away after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Chris was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chippewa Falls. Raised in the Eau Claire region, Chris moved to Menomonie, in the sixth grade and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1970. As a young adult, she moved to Bloomington, Minn., in 1973 and met Gary S. Johnson, who would later become her beloved husband of 40 years. Chris and Gary exchanged their wedding vows Dec. 23, 1978.
In 1978, they opened their first pizza business. Chris worked at the business until she gave birth to their two beautiful children. Their first child, Ashley Johnson, was born Nov. 2, 1985. Four years later, they gave birth to Nick Johnson Jan. 30, 1989.
Chris had many beautiful memories of growing up on her grandparent’s dairy farm. The things she loved: her family, family gatherings, spending time with friends, laughing, gardening, traveling and dancing. And she was never too busy, and always enjoyed, graciously helping others whenever she could and spent many hours volunteering.
Those who knew her, knew she was uniquely kind, genuinely interested, and continuously compassionate.
Chris’s legacy is her endless care and always looking out for the needs of others, first and foremost, a quality that will live on in the many family and friends who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Chris is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Ashley (Raymone) and Nick (Anna); one grandchild, Ray; one brother, Dennis (Dianne); two sisters, Sherry (David) and Debby (Don); sister-in-law, Vicki (Jon); brother-in-law, Kelly (Sharon); aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families; and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Laurie Jensen; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Doc) Johnson; father-in-law, Stan Johnson; grandparents, Frank and Viva Van Den Heuvel; aunts and uncles, Donald, Margaret, Ronald, Gary, Howard, Richard and Harriet Van Den Heuvel.
Service for Chris is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, Minn., 55435, 952-924-4100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.