Years ago, we did not realize that memories created then would serve us well into our twilight years; now that time has come!
Times have changed. Oh, have they ever! As children, the only buttons we pushed were to shut our 17-inch black and white television “on” and “off.”
A metal dollhouse under the tree instilled a dream that came to fruition several decades later. I now have 25. Seven are notable as they were given to me by my adult children.
Dinner on Christmas Day consisted of ham, mashed potatoes, lemon Jello with chopped celery and grated carrots, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, homemade bread and fruit cake with hard sauce. Mom’s fruit cakes, soaked with brandy, were wrapped with white cloth and aluminum foil, and stored in the cellar with pickled watermelon rinds, jam, and pickled peaches.
When snow was deep enough, Dad hooked our work horses to the sleigh. With our Collie and Labrador, we all stayed warm under Grandma’s old buffalo robe. Jingling sleigh bells completed the scene.
The barn was always warm. Dogs and cats snuggled together in piles of loose hay. A calf pen adjoining the stall of an ornery Shetland pony served as a passage to get hay into her manger, thus avoiding being kicked against the wall. Occasionally a jersey calf shared its pen with an orphaned fawn. The fawn was bottle-fed until it could be taken to a game farm, much to our dismay.
Feelings of emptiness were experienced when we heard that our farm and its contents were being auctioned off. My two brothers and I were serving in the military.
We are thankful for the good foundation provided, from which we have built our lives.
