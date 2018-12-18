The city of Menomonie will pick up Christmas trees at the curb on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, according to an announcement on the city's Facebook page.
Trees must be bare, and all supporting posts, angle iron, decorations and ornaments must be removed.
No tree bags or stands, artificial trees or wreaths will be accepted.
Trees must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on Jan. 8 to be picked up.
If residents miss the curbside pickup, they can drop off trees through Jan. 15 at:
- Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave.
- Elmwood Park, 4th Ave. NE.
- Solid waste site on Gilbert Creek Rd. (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. - noon Saturdays and closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and most holidays.)
Residents should contact the Street Department with questions at 232-2302.
