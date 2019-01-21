A reserve alcohol license may be up for grabs in the city of Menomonie.
The Menomonie city council Monday voted to move forward with a Class B beer and liquor license previously held by downtown bar Rehab. The city will offer the license to one of three Menomonie businesses with “reserve” liquor licenses: Applebees Grill and Bar, downtown wine bar Barrel Room or British pub The Duke and Dagger, said city administrator Lowell Prange.
“They pay that much to operate those businesses in the city, but because we have an available license, we could give that to one of those three entities,” Prange said.
Those three businesses purchased reserve licenses at a one-time $10,000 price, said city clerk Cally Lauersdorf.
Prange suggested the city should offer the newly-available regular license to Applebees, which has the longest-standing reserve license.
The cost of the regular license would be prorated and would cost around $300, Lauersdorf said.
The city of Menomonie cannot gain any additional regular alcohol licenses, but it gains new reserve licenses when the city’s population grows, Lauersdorf said.
The council voted not to renew Rehab’s beer and liquor license after Menomonie police, University of Wisconsin-Stout police and Dunn County sheriff’s deputies issued a record number of tickets, including 45 underage drinking citations, at the bar at 631 Broadway downtown Menomonie in April. The city council unanimously voted to not to renew Rehab’s Class B beer and liquor licenses on May 21, and reaffirmed its decision on June 11 after a special hearing on the matter.
Rehab reopened in October as an 18-plus, alcohol-free club, according to its Facebook page.
