The Menomonie City Council approved on a 6-5 vote Monday the creation of the city’s 16th tax-increment financing district.
The council also voted to approve a development agreement for The Heights, a 171-bed, $10 million student housing project slated for 202 17th Ave. W.
Through the TID, the city is expected to give indirect financial incentive to South Dakota developer Talon Development/Menomonie Heights LLC to build the student housing complex.
Voting against the creation of the TID were council members Robin Sweeny, Faith Bullock, Ryland Erdman, Jeff Luther and Jan Traxler.
In a TID, owners pay taxes based on the property’s assessed value at the start. For a set number of years, owners only pay property taxes based on that frozen assessed value. When the TID expires, the owners then pay taxes based on the newly-assessed property value — and the difference, or “incremental” value, goes to the city to pay for improvements made to the district, until those improvements are repaid.
Several community members, including several landlords, criticized the creation of a new TID Monday.
Tim Williamson of Menomonie was opposed to creating a TID for an out-of-state housing developer, saying, “I don’t think this development creates any significant employment opportunities.”
Jay Williamson of Menomonie said he expects the TID to have a “negative effect” because the student complex will create more vacancies for local renters.
“You’re essentially underwriting the finances of our competition,” said American Edge President Peter Wiese. The property would have been bought quickly by someone else if Talon Development hadn’t purchased it, Wiese also said.
The TID boundaries include three parcels, two of which will be The Heights student complex, said Cedar Corporation Director of Municipal Services Wendy Sander. The parcels are considered blighted.
The whole district’s current value is $492,500. After The Heights is completed, the value is expected to rise to $6.7 million, according to a city analysis.
That greater value would increase the property tax revenue of the district to just over $170,000, compared to the current tax revenue of $11,765. The city’s share in the newer tax revenue would be about $55,000 after the TID is closed, Prange said.
The TID is expected to last 11 years, with the district’s debts being repaid in the tax revenue year 2030, according to the analysis. The maximum life of the TID is 27 years.
Improvement projects — to be paid for with TID dollars — could include street construction, sidewalk improvements, bus stops and shelters, building demolition or other projects, Sander said.
The new TID would not raise taxes for city residents, and Talon Development would pay property taxes at the same rate as other properties, said city administrator Lowell Prange: “There’s no direct incentives; it’s all based on the increment value (the owners) create.”
The city has five open TIDs, including two open TIDs in blighted districts: one downtown and another in north Menomonie, Sander said.
TID 16 would be the city’s first in a residential district, Prange said.
Luther and Bullock both voted against creating the TID.
“I feel this is going to benefit them more in the long run than it would our community as a whole,” Bullock said.
“If they want to build this building in Menomonie and they think it’s going to work, I think they should do it with their own money,” Luther said.
Council member Nathan Merrill voted yes to the proposal: “From where I sit right now, I believe it’s at least a good step forward to continue with development in the area.”
Creating the TID does not mean the city is bound to offer incentives to Talon Development, Sander said.
The Heights
The council voted 6-5 to approve a development agreement for student complex The Heights.
Council members Erdman, Luther, Traxler, Sweeny and Bullock voted against the agreement.
The Heights is proposed for 17th Avenue West and Broadway Street South, just southwest of the Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
A roughly 10-bedroom fraternity house sits on the 1½-acre lot. According to the general plan, Talon Development would replace it with a four-story building with 53 units and 171 beds, and buy an adjoining property to the northwest to use as a parking lot. The project cost is estimated at $10 million, said attorney Brian Nodolf, who represents Talon Development.
Council member Mary Solberg also expressed confidence that the developer will become part of the community. “The developers stated they don’t just come in and build a project and leave — that they become community members and invest in the community on a day-to-day basis," she said. "I expect I’m going to hold their feet to the fire on that.”
Talon CEO Steve Boote said Monday the company will “strive to use local” tradespeople and materials and spends money on advertising locally.
At a public hearing March 4, several area landlords and property managers said that the student housing market can’t support a large new complex and the project would cause traffic problems.
Talon Development will be managed by Talon LLC, which manages another student housing complex in South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.