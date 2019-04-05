The city of Menomonie will pick up compostable yard waste bags on Mondays, April 22, April 29 and May 6, according to an announcement on the city's Facebook page.
All residential yard waste must be bagged in a compostable bag, marked or tagged "city pickup," placed curbside no sooner than one day before and no later than 7 a.m. on pickup day and bundled if brush. Brush may not be picked up every Monday.
Items that will be picked up include leaves and grass in compostable bags (50 pounds maximum per bag) and bundled brush, no longer than four feet.
If residents' regular garbage collection falls on the same day as city pickup, the city asks residents to segregate their garbage from the yard pickup items.
Nothing will be picked up in alleys, according to the announcement.
The City of Menomonie Street Department can be reached at 715-232-2302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.