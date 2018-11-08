The city of Menomonie is on track to keep its 2019 tax rate similar to last year’s.
Mayor Randy Knaack said Monday he expects the city’s tax rate to sit near $7.46 per $1,000 of assessed property value, with an estimated tax levy of $6.6 million.
The projected $13.2 million operating budget for next year is just $384,000 higher than 2018’s budget.
“The city of Menomonie is poised to be in really good shape,” Knaack said Monday. “If we needed to borrow ... we could do that.”
The Menomonie City Council got another look at the 2019 city budget Monday, hearing concerns and funding requests from several local groups.
The budget is not yet set in stone, city administrator Lowell Prange said, and will undergo some changes before a budget hearing Nov. 19.
Dunn County Transit and Stepping Stones of Dunn County requested more from the city in 2019, citing lower budgets and community need.
The city has budgeted $25,400 for Dunn County Transit in 2019; the program is requesting $38,474, an increase of $13,000.
The program is funded by the federal and state governments, with the county, city and UW-Stout Student Senate Association also contributing dollars, according to Dunn County News archives.
It would mean an operational budget increase for the program, said Dunn County Transit Director Dolly Catlin.
“Rather than a two percent cost-of-living increase, I’m asking for an 0.5 percent increase. ... This next year is extremely important for DCT,” Catlin said.
It’s the first time the program has asked for an increase from the city, Catlin said. The city has allocated $25,400 to the program annually since at least 2011.
“While your subsidy has remained flat over the years, our transit expenses have increased,” Catlin said.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County is asking for a $2,000 increase in city dollars for 2019, up to $20,000 from the city’s recommendation of $18,000.
The nonprofit is looking at a shrinking 2019 budget, Stepping Stones Executive Director Katherine Dutton told the city council Monday.
“The county likely will not be providing any subsidies this year due to their deficit,” Dutton said. “We also know we’re facing a year when one of our primary grant funders, the (Otto) Bremer Trust … we’re not eligible from a grant from them.”
Stepping Stones serves an average of 50 families per day, six days a week at its food pantry, Dutton said, and its two homeless shelters, at 1920 South Broadway St. and 1518 Stout Rd., Menomonie, are full with waiting lists.
“We’ve been able to maintain a level of service for many years, but not increase that level ... for some time, even though the needs continue to increase,” Dutton said.
Council president Mary Solberg spoke in support of raising the city’s contribution to Stepping Stones for the next year.
In addition to the budget hearing, a city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the city offices, 800 Wilson Ave.
