Menomonie’s first Wine Walk, an event including a downtown walk with wine tastings at downtown shops, will be held 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 in downtown Menomonie.
The Wine Walk will feature 10 different locations with multiple varieties of wine for attendees to taste.
Locations involved are 503 Broadway, Anshus Jewelers, Artysta Boutique, Bookends on Main, Crimson Skies, Estilo, Grey Barn, La dee dah, Mike’s Art and Design Supply and Mood Boutique.
Included with a ticket is a passport that features a map of all businesses participating. The passport will include exclusive dinner specials to eateries in the downtown.
Attendees will use a plastic Wine Walk glass to use during the event, then take it home.
Each location will have two samples for attendees to enjoy; some will offer appetizers.
Designated drivers are free. Tickets start at $25 and are available at eventbrite.com under “Menomonie Wine Walk”.
