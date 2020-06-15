Close contact continues to be the most common form of COVID-19 transmission in Dunn County

After previous increases in testing in the county, lately there has been a reduction in the amount of tests being conducted. There were 204 tests done in the last week for Dunn County residents. For a few weeks the county was averaging 400 tests a week. There have been a total of 2,876 test results reported for the county, according to the DHS as of Monday. At the state level testing continues to increase with more than 70,000 tests having been conducted in the last seven days. The Badger Bounce Back plan from the governor’s office stated a goal of 85,000 tests per week.

Clarifying a health alert

After the expiration of the administrative order by the county on June 1 the health department issued a health alert for COVID-19.

Gallagher said there is some confusion on the difference between the order and the health alert. While the administrative order was largely advisory in its language it did have some requirements for businesses in regards to following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s reopening guidelines. The health alert is a statement of public health best practices to limit the spread of the virus.

Gallagher stated the alert is her professional opinion based on her experience working local public health, her education and conversations with other public health officers.