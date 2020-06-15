Close contact continues to be the most common form of COVID-19 transmission in Dunn County

The most common form of transmission of COVID-19 in Dunn County continues to be through close contact, health department director KT Gallagher said.
The Centers for Disease Control has previously stated the primary known mode of transmission of the virus is person-to-person close contact. While surfaces are still a concern, especially in households, transmission through droplets from coughs, sneezes and talking is most common, Gallagher said.
“It’s less likely to be through surface or fomite transmission,” she said of COVID-19 transmission. “I think that we’ve seen that in our cases, that close contact is important, but also physical touch, hand shakes and hugs and that kind of thing.”
Dunn County has had 29 total cases of COVID-19. Gallagher said 26 of those cases have been released from isolation with three individuals quarantining in their homes. There are no current hospitalizations.
Gallagher noted one case in the county didn’t fit the criteria for being a limited distance from someone infected for an extended amount of time. It was later discovered the transmission likely happened with a quick hug.
“Physical touch still does continue to be, as well as close contact, a significantly issue,” Gallagher said. “Less so high-touch surfaces, although it could still be a concern.”
After previous increases in testing in the county, lately there has been a reduction in the amount of tests being conducted. There were 204 tests done in the last week for Dunn County residents. For a few weeks the county was averaging 400 tests a week. There have been a total of 2,876 test results reported for the county, according to the DHS as of Monday. At the state level testing continues to increase with more than 70,000 tests having been conducted in the last seven days. The Badger Bounce Back plan from the governor’s office stated a goal of 85,000 tests per week.
Clarifying a health alert
After the expiration of the administrative order by the county on June 1 the health department issued a health alert for COVID-19.
Gallagher said there is some confusion on the difference between the order and the health alert. While the administrative order was largely advisory in its language it did have some requirements for businesses in regards to following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s reopening guidelines. The health alert is a statement of public health best practices to limit the spread of the virus.
Gallagher stated the alert is her professional opinion based on her experience working local public health, her education and conversations with other public health officers.
“In that order that did sunset, that was more something that could have been enforced by my department,” she said. “The alert is about public health best practice that will help folks make an informed decision on how to keep themselves and their community safe.”
The health alert advises against mass gatherings and limiting non-essential travel. It encourages businesses to adopt safe business practices to limit risk for clients and staff. The alert also encourages individuals to contact their health care providers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need to be tested.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!