Co-ops announce merger plans

• Organizational stability and strength through financial improvements, gained efficiencies, increased sales, and investments in strategic growth initiatives.

• Increased investment in employee development, training and growth to attract and retain talented employees.

• Ongoing technology leadership to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, increase productivity, offer members new ways to do business with the coop, and drive increased value back to members and their own operations.

"Our aim in this merger is to safeguard equities and drive value for our members, while continuing the tradition of service that has been a hallmark of Countryside since its formation," said Countryside Chairman John Creaser.

The boards have unanimously selected Landmark CEO Jim Dell as the CEO of the new cooperative and are confident in his ability to lead the new organization to success.

Dell's appointment will also help ensure continuity and stability in leadership throughout ongoing challenges in the agriculture markets and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Dell and Countryside CEO Frank Brenner will continue to work together after the vote to ensure that the unification of both cooperatives is a success.

For both cooperatives, this is another chapter in the long and storied histories of mergers and growth—one that is focused on making both cooperatives better for their membership. "Landmark and Countryside are committed to proactively facing the challenges in the marketplace and helping our members and employees thrive," Dell said.

