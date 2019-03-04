A Colby, Wis. man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a UW-Stout residence hall.
Dereck C. Hanson, 18, was charged in Dunn County court with third-degree sexual assault.
On Feb. 3, an 18-year-old woman said Hanson sexually assaulted her on Jan. 26 in a residence hall, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman said Hanson fondled her and had intercourse with her, and that she told him to stop several times but he did not, according to the complaint.
Hanson’s roommate told a UW-Stout campus police officer that Hanson told him that Hanson had sex with the woman, according to the complaint.
Hanson said he and the woman kissed and had consensual sexual contact but did not have intercourse, according to the complaint.
Hanson’s initial appearance is slated for 10:45 a.m. March 19.