On Sept. 18, the Dunn County Barbershoppers held their 43rd annual Bloomer Bash Quartet Showcase in Bloomer. It was a night of harmonizing in four-part a cappella singing quartets that the guys had randomly formed.
It was pretty exciting to have 20 out of 28 active chapter members plus two non-members perform in various quartets. Some of the singers even decided to perform out of their element, learning a voice part that they don’t normally sing.
The judging was close, but Judge Steve Zorn decided on three quartet ribbon winners. A Peoples Choice Award was also given to the favorite quartet, voted by the audience.
First place went to “Colfax Crossing Quartet” (pictured). Second place went to “FORE!” — Gary Johnson, Menomonie; Terry Hoepner, Eau Claire; Darrell Hoepner, Bloomer; and Pat Mulheron, Durand. Earning third place was “River Boys” — Barry Dietsche, Bloomer; Don Hayden, Durand; Andy Heren, Eau Claire; and Dave McNaughton, Menomonie. Peoples Choice was “Passed Me By” — Dennis Ruda, Black River Falls; Dalton Bradford, Colfax; Darrell Hoepner, Bloomer; and Phil Schector, Lebanon, Ind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.