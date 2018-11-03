Try 1 month for 99¢
First place winners

First place in the Bloomer Bash went to Colfax Crossing Quartet: (from left) Dennis Ruda, Black River Falls; Neil Segerstrom, Mondovi; Andy Heren, Eau Claire; and Dan Heike, Mondovi.

 Submitted

On Sept. 18, the Dunn County Barbershoppers held their 43rd annual Bloomer Bash Quartet Showcase in Bloomer. It was a night of harmonizing in four-part a cappella singing quartets that the guys had randomly formed.

It was pretty exciting to have 20 out of 28 active chapter members plus two non-members perform in various quartets. Some of the singers even decided to perform out of their element, learning a voice part that they don’t normally sing.

The judging was close, but Judge Steve Zorn decided on three quartet ribbon winners. A Peoples Choice Award was also given to the favorite quartet, voted by the audience.

First place went to “Colfax Crossing Quartet” (pictured). Second place went to “FORE!” — Gary Johnson, Menomonie; Terry Hoepner, Eau Claire; Darrell Hoepner, Bloomer; and Pat Mulheron, Durand. Earning third place was “River Boys” — Barry Dietsche, Bloomer; Don Hayden, Durand; Andy Heren, Eau Claire; and Dave McNaughton, Menomonie. Peoples Choice was “Passed Me By” — Dennis Ruda, Black River Falls; Dalton Bradford, Colfax; Darrell Hoepner, Bloomer; and Phil Schector, Lebanon, Ind.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is welcoming men of all ages to visit as guests. Chapter rehearsals are open to the public and invite all men who enjoy singing to join the Dunn County Chapter and experience a variety activities in a cappella singing. Weekly rehearsals are on Tuesdays beginning at 7 p.m. in the Colfax Lutheran Church basement (600 Balsam St., Colfax).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.