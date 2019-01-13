A Colfax graduate and Minnesota music publication founder has been recognized by the state of Minnesota for his achievements.
Bo Weber was recognized by JCI Minnesota as one of The Top Outstanding Young Minnesotans of 2018 at a special awards celebration at the Crowne Plaza Aire Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota.
In the summer of 2013 Weber's mother died after battling ovarian cancer. Weber wrote and released an album in memory of his mother, “Wendy,” on Mother's Day in 2017. He donated 100 percent of the album's proceeds to women fighting ovarian cancer by partnering with the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance,
In 2014, Weber founded MusicInMinnesota.com, a publication that spotlights local and national performance artists in the Twin Cities and beyond. With a team of nearly 50 photographers and writers publishing over 500 articles each year, Music In Minnesota has helped launch the careers of hundreds of musicians.
In August 2018, Weber teamed up with Stationary Astronauts to bring entrepreneur and motivational speaker Gary Vaynerchuk to Rochester, Minn. at the Mayo Civic Center.
Weber is a full-time graphic designer and videographer for a social media management company in Saint Paul, Minn.
“A key ingredient to achieving success, but more importantly, happiness, is to find a mentor. Surround yourself with individuals who align with the person you want to become. Create a friend group that believes in you; who cheers you on and challenges you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Nobody has achieved anything great solely on their own,” Weber said in an acceptance speech.
The Top Outstanding Young Americans program has run since 1938, when JCI has sought young men and women, aged 18 through 40, who exemplify the attributes of America’s youthful achievers. The Minnesota chapter was created in 1950.
