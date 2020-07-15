Colfax man, 73, killed in tractor accident
0 comments

Colfax man, 73, killed in tractor accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Kiesow, 73, of rural Colfax was killed Monday when he was pinned under a tractor in the town of Colfax.

Kiesow was pinned under the tire of an older tractor he had been using with a rotary mower on his property on County Hwy. A.

Colfax Fire, Colfax Ambulance and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 6:02 p.m.

Kiesow was extricated and flown by Mayo med flight to Mayo in Eau Claire, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News