Colfax man, 73, killed in tractor accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Kiesow, 73, of rural Colfax was killed Monday when he was pinned under a tractor in the town of Colfax.

Kiesow was pinned under the tire of an older tractor he had been using with a rotary mower on his property on County Hwy. A.

Colfax Fire, Colfax Ambulance and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 6:02 p.m.

Kiesow was extricated and flown by Mayo med flight to Mayo in Eau Claire, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0