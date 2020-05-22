Colfax man charged in death of father pleads not guilty by mental disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rural Colfax man charged in the death of his father has pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect.

Gary E. Styer, 51, appeared in Dunn County court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his father, Edward Styer, 78.

The criminal complaint states Styer told investigators he used a piece of lumber to strike his father in the head and torso while he slept in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

Dunn County deputies had responded to a call for a welfare check of Edward as Gary had gone to Eau Claire later that day and told someone his father may or may not be alive.

Styer said, according to the complaint, that he struck his father because of years of emotional and physical abuse he suffered as a child. Styer said his father’s comments about Styer’s unemployment also played a factor.

Defense attorney Jeremiah Harrelson asked the court Friday to be given some time to work with the state to come to a joint agreement as to the individual who would be appointed to conduct the evaluation.