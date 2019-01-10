A Colfax man has been charged with strangling and repeatedly beating a woman.
Lamondo D. Turrubiates, 38, of N7960 800th St. has been charged in Dunn County Court with three felonies — strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse) and two counts of substantial battery (domestic abuse) — and two misdemeanors: bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 5 at 12:02 a.m., staff from Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar hospital in Menomonie alerted police to a man in the hospital’s parking lot who had “badly beaten” a patient, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer found Turrubiates in a vehicle in the parking lot, with a pipe containing burnt marijuana residue.
Turrubiates denied having physical contact with the woman, according to the complaint.
The woman said bruises on her face happened from Turrubiates slamming a vehicle hood on her head while they were ice fishing in Menomonie.
The woman said she lost consciousness after a seizure afterward, and that Turrubiates had taken away her medication and refused to take her to the hospital, according to the complaint.
The officer saw the woman was missing hair and had red marks on the back of her head and bruising on her legs, according to the complaint.
The woman said Turrubiates had put his hands around her neck and squeezed; she had trouble breathing and passed out, according to the complaint.
The woman said that “if he gets out he will kill me,” according to the complaint.
The victim said Turrubiates assaulted her and video recorded her with a cell phone when she fought back.
She also said around Jan. 1 in the town of Tainter, Turrubiates hit her head with a closed fist, which knocked her unconscious.
Turrubiates told the officer he had phone evidence of the victim attacking him.
At the time of the incidents, Turrubiates was on bond in a Dunn County misdemeanor case involving charges of domestic disorderly conduct and resisting an officer; the bond had conditions of avoiding criminal activity.
A pretrial conference for Turrubiates was slated for Friday.