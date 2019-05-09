A Colfax man has been charged in Dunn County Court with viewing images of child pornography on a computer tablet.
Brian M. Pautz, 39, has been charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography.
A February tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated an IP address belonging to a town of Tainter man was used to access child pornography on Dec. 22, according to a criminal complaint.
Law enforcement found several game stations and a computer tablet in Pautz’s apartment while carrying out a search warrant April 15.
Pautz later told law enforcement they would find “messed up pictures” on his computer tablet, and said in an interview that he had over 50 images of children under 18 on the tablet, according to the complaint.
Pautz told law enforcement the youngest-aged child in the pornographic images was over 10 years old. He said he only accessed the “younger stuff” recently, according to the complaint.
Pautz said he knew it was illegal to view the photos and that he wanted to cooperate with law enforcement.
Investigators found several images of child pornography on the tablet, involving girls appearing to be between four and 16 years old and a boy between 14 and 16 years old, according to the complaint.
Pautz’s initial appearance in court is set for May 14.